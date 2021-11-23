Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Yesterday, I had the distinct pleasure of hosting an advanced screening of the House of Gucci movie at Magic Johnson Theater in Harlem!

The hotly anticipated film, in theaters on Thanksgiving, stars Lady Gaga, Jared Leton, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Salma Hayek-Pinault. The Ridley Scott directed film follows the story of Patrizia Reggiani, a woman who married into the Gucci family and ultimately murdered her husband and Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci. The film is chock full of betrayal, decadence, and of course, fashion.

Aside from the story, the movie shows fashion history, and cameos from characters portraying Anna Wintour, Andre Leon Talley, Tom Ford, and more!

A socially distanced group came to eat popcorn, relax, and indulge in the 2 hour and 30 minute film:

The effervescent Rae Holliday was in the building.

Designer Aisha McShaw popped by in a leather jumpsuit of her design.

Vogue’s Alexis Bennet kept cozy in a teddy bear coat.

This reader came to slay in a high slit gown.

Rowena Husbands and Theresa Oneal popped by.

Designer Larissa Muehleder of the brand Muehleder wore a look by her brand.

And it was a family affair, with my brother Andre Sulmers, who wore a rose printed sweatshirt.

Good times were had!

With Fashion Bomb Daily’s Steven Lamont

With Keisha Boyd of One 35th street Agency

With Nicole Gordan

After the movie, theater goers all indulged in a brunch at Red Rooster in Harlem. The food was delicious, and the energy unmatched!

For my hosting duties, I wore a trenchoat from Meow and Barks Boutique, along with Gucci Accessories: a Belt, Glasses, Earrings, Tights, and Gucci x Balenciaga Knife Pumps!

The screening was the perfect kick off to the Thanksgiving season. Be sure to check it out and let me know what you think!

Images: Sone Jr/ Vizionaire Visuals