This past Friday, I was blessed to attend in The Curls x Black Women Making Millions Power 50 Brunch in Dallas!

The luncheon assembles some of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the region for a day full of networking, supporting local vendors, and fellowshipping over delicious food.

Of course many of you know Mahisha Dellinger as the powerhouse boss behind the popular brand Curls, but you may not know that she also started Black Women Making Millions, an organization whose mission is to provide a superior business focused education to women business owners, attending not only to their intellectual growth but also to their personal development. BWWM has a yearlong curriculum and an intensive one weekend business curriculum.

Many graduates of the program were in attendance, including Che Rene Macarons, who shared her testimony of meeting Mahisha with just an idea, and then hitting the ground running after receiving some important advice. Now she has packaging and nationwide distribution. She is killing it! Learn more about her at CheRenemacarons.com.

Every single woman in the room brought more than enough to the table. I met investors, celebrity stylists and beauty gurus while in Dallas for the day.

In addition to sharing with inspiring women, of course the ladies showed up in style!

Mahisha slayed in snazzy boots and a Fendi dress.

These ladies looked lovely in lime green.

Of course I had to do a whole photo shoot in front of the venue! It was too beautiful not to capture.

I wore a look by Bruce Glen collection from Fashion Bomb Daily shop.

Learn more at BlackWomenMakingMillions.com and Curls.com.

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, definitely check both out! You can only succeed being surrounded by millionaires…!

Images: @Mo_Storyteller