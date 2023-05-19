Happy Friday!

The Bomb Life has been super busy, but I never miss an opportunity to support one of my favorite designers, Christian Siriano!

Last night, Siriano held a pink themed fashion show, with proceeds going towards Pink Aid, an organization that helps Breast Cancer patients with transportation, food, and other necessities while they are in treatment. The founders of Pink Aid gave a speech before the Fashion Show began, and played the Voicemail of a breast cancer patient pouring praise on them and their efforts. It was truly touching to see a beautiful display of fashion for a cause!

The show featured some of Siriano’s signatures, including statement making tulle skirts, butterfly adorned sheer tops, and a pink plaid print festooned on everything from cocktail dresses to pencil skirts.

Front row attendees included Rosie Perez, Whoopi Goldberg, Natasha Beddingfield, Ken Downing….and me!

For the occasion, I wore a black corset and a pink Christian Siriano Silk Mermaid skirt.

You can now shop this look at others on LTK!

Donate to Pink Aid at PinkAid.org and learn more about Christian’s pink infused collection at ChristianSiriano.com.

Smootches!

Images: Star the Star/ @Jvideler for @WestportLifestyle/@Csiriano Instagram