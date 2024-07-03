Happy Almost 4th of July!
Last Friday, I was honored to receive the 2024 Media Award from The Culture Creators. The ceremony acknowledges those making ways in various industries, from styling to CEOs. I was honored and humbled to be presented the award by longtime Fashion Bomb Daily supporter, Angela Simmons.
For the occasion, I wore a black designer, of course! Ken White out of Dallas, Texas did the honors, outfitting me in a bow dress that made me feel like a gift that keeps on giving!
As y’all know, I’ve been at this for almost two decades…! It always feels good to be acknowledged and seen. In a world full of trend, we are a classic!
Check out an excerpt from my speech below:
Smootches!
Images: Getty/@FrankyRaw