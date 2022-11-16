Last night, editors, influencers, and models gathered to celebrate Lupita Nyong’o as the new Global Ambassador of De Beers Diamonds:
The brand kicked off the announcement with an event that acknowledged their past, all the while toasting to a bright future with a performance by Chloe Bailey, followed by dinner prepared by Chef Roze Traore.
Many Bombers and Bombshells were in attendance, dripping in De Beers diamonds.
Take a look:
Model Cindy Bruna was pretty in a pink Avellano latex dress.
Lupita Nyong’o bet on classic black for the night.
Black was a popular choice, as witnessed by the chic ensembles Sally Morrison and Kennedy Yanko donned for the evening.
Leyna Bloom was a vision in Giambattista Valli prints.
Jessica Wang was stunning in a bejeweled green gown.
Nicole Ari Parker was ravishing in red.
Project Runway’s Elaine Welteroth showed off her stems in a black dress and Mach and Mach shoes.
After her performance, Chloe Bailey grabbed a photo with Lupita and her sister Halle, who came to support.
And I attended in a dress by LBV of CL and a coat from Konstantine Furs.
It was a wonderful event, and I look forward to exploring more ways to highlight De Beers and their initiatives.
What do you think?
Images: BFA/Star the Star