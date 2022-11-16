Last night, editors, influencers, and models gathered to celebrate Lupita Nyong’o as the new Global Ambassador of De Beers Diamonds:

The brand kicked off the announcement with an event that acknowledged their past, all the while toasting to a bright future with a performance by Chloe Bailey, followed by dinner prepared by Chef Roze Traore.

Chloe Bailey

Chef Rōze Traore

Many Bombers and Bombshells were in attendance, dripping in De Beers diamonds.

Take a look:

Cindy Bruna

Model Cindy Bruna was pretty in a pink Avellano latex dress.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o bet on classic black for the night.

Sally Morrison, Kennedy Yanko

Black was a popular choice, as witnessed by the chic ensembles Sally Morrison and Kennedy Yanko donned for the evening.

Leyna Bloom

Leyna Bloom was a vision in Giambattista Valli prints.

Jessica Wang

Jessica Wang was stunning in a bejeweled green gown.

Nicole Ari Parker, Isaac Boots

Nicole Ari Parker was ravishing in red.

Elaine Welteroth

Project Runway’s Elaine Welteroth showed off her stems in a black dress and Mach and Mach shoes.

Chloe Bailey, Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Bailey

After her performance, Chloe Bailey grabbed a photo with Lupita and her sister Halle, who came to support.

And I attended in a dress by LBV of CL and a coat from Konstantine Furs.

It was a wonderful event, and I look forward to exploring more ways to highlight De Beers and their initiatives.

Lupita Nyong’o, Marc Jacheet

Micaela Erlanger, Chrissy Rutherford, Nikki Ogunnaike

Images: BFA/Star the Star