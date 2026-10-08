Beyoncé Wore a Custom Black and White Ruffled Rowen Rose Bodysuit and Daccori Platforms to the “Jaÿ-Z in 8” Premiere in NYC

Beyoncé stepped out in New York City for the premiere of “Jaÿ-Z in 8,” wearing a custom Rowen Rose look.

The black long-sleeve mini silhouette featured a plunging neckline framed in sculptural white ruffles, with matching ruffle trim along the hem.

She paired the look with Daccori platforms, sheer black tights, black opera gloves, crystal drop earrings, and slim black sunglasses. Her honey-blonde hair was styled in voluminous, cascading curls. The look was styled by her longtime stylist Ty Hunter.

Jay-Z joined Beyoncé for the evening in a black double-breasted tuxedo with peak lapels, a crisp white shirt, a black silk bow tie, and dark sunglasses, completing the couple’s coordinated black and white palette.