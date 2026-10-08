Beyoncé Wore a Custom Black and White Ruffled Rowen Rose Bodysuit and Daccori Platforms to the “Jaÿ-Z in 8” Premiere in NYC

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Beyoncé stepped out in New York City for the premiere of “Jaÿ-Z in 8,” wearing a custom Rowen Rose look. 

The black long-sleeve mini silhouette featured a plunging neckline framed in sculptural white ruffles, with matching ruffle trim along the hem.

Beyonce Custom Rowen Rose Daccori Platforms Jay Z In 8 Premiere Nyc Image 1791481458 1
Beyonce Custom Rowen Rose Daccori Platforms Jay Z In 8 Premiere Nyc Image 1791481458 18

She paired the look with Daccori platforms, sheer black tights, black opera gloves, crystal drop earrings, and slim black sunglasses. Her honey-blonde hair was styled in voluminous, cascading curls. The look was styled by her longtime stylist Ty Hunter.

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Jay-Z joined Beyoncé for the evening in a black double-breasted tuxedo with peak lapels, a crisp white shirt, a black silk bow tie, and dark sunglasses, completing the couple’s coordinated black and white palette.

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