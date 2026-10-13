The Bomb Fashion Show Is Heading To LA With Designers Bach Mai, House Of Aama & Vivian Chan

Los Angeles, get ready! The Bomb Fashion Show is heading west this Wednesday and we’re bringing some serious fashion energy along for the ride. The Bomb Fashion Show LA, presented by Cadillac, is set to arrive just ahead of Los Angeles Fashion Week with an exclusive evening of fashion, culture and electric luxury.

For the past six years, The Bomb Fashion Show has become a highlight of New York Fashion Week, spotlighting emerging designers and bringing together fashion lovers, industry insiders and cultural tastemakers. Now, founder and CEO Claire Sulmers is bringing the experience to LA as Fashion Bomb Daily platform celebrates its 20th anniversary.

“LA has its own kind of magic when it comes to fashion, and I can’t wait to bring The Bomb Fashion Show to that energy,” says Sulmers. “We’re celebrating 20 years of Fashion Bomb Daily, so this moment feels especially exciting. Think incredible designers, beautiful cars, fabulous people and plenty of Bomb style. With Cadillac, we’re creating an experience that celebrates creativity, individuality and the luxury of expressing yourself.”

Featured Designers

Three designers will be taking the runway with inspiration from Cadillac’s approach to modern luxury, bringing fashion and automotive design together through striking silhouettes, craftsmanship and thoughtful details.

Bach Mai // Photo Credit: Of Becoming Us

Bach Mai is known for contemporary womenswear that combines couture-level craftsmanship with bold silhouettes and a flair for glamour.

House Of Aama// Photo Credit: Paul Mpagi Sepuya

House of Aama, founded by mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, weaves cultural heritage and storytelling into expressive designs featuring custom textiles and historically inspired details.

Vivian Chan // Photo Credit: Rosalie Agency

Vivian Chan, the creative force behind VIVIANCHAN, brings a minimalist perspective with clean lines, thoughtful tailoring and effortlessly modern silhouettes.

We’re especially excited to see how these designers bring their visions to life as models stomp the catwalk alongside Cadillac’s all-electric ESCALADE IQL, OPTIQ, LYRIQ and VISTIQ.

Produced by Mirror Digital in partnership with Carat, The Bomb Fashion Show LA will bring together local creatives, fashion insiders and tastemakers for an intimate, invite-only experience. Bomb Fashion Show LA takes place Wednesday, October 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at NYA West in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned, Bombers, for more info on the designers and behind-the-scenes action!