Ready to go on vacation? We know we are! I was blessed to appear on E! Daily Pop to discuss some fly vacation looks with Justin Sylvester:
Which look is your favorite?
Look 1:
* Keva J Swimwear Jayde Wrap bikini available at FashionBombDailyShop.com
* Fe Noel sunrise wrap skirt
*Eugenia Kim Do Not Disturb Hat
* SybG Co Pedestal heels
Look 2:
*Keva Ja Swimwear Monokini (as worn by Ciara )
* Sai Sankoh Kaftan
Full look available at FashionBombDailyShop.com !
Look 3
* Jae Jolly jumpsuit (as worn by Gabrielle Union )
* Petit Kouraj bag
*SybGCo awareness flats
My look:
Look: Glitzz Galore @glitzzgalore
Shoes : Jessica Rich Collection
Pro tip: Just stick to the same color scheme and go!
What do you think?