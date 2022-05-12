Ready to go on vacation? We know we are! I was blessed to appear on E! Daily Pop to discuss some fly vacation looks with Justin Sylvester:


Which look is your favorite?
Look 1:
* Keva J Swimwear Jayde Wrap bikini available at FashionBombDailyShop.com
Fe Noel sunrise wrap skirt
*Eugenia Kim Do Not Disturb Hat
SybG Co Pedestal heels

Look 2:
*Keva Ja Swimwear Monokini (as worn by Ciara )
Sai Sankoh Kaftan
Full look available at FashionBombDailyShop.com !

Look 3
Jae Jolly jumpsuit (as worn by Gabrielle Union )
Petit Kouraj bag
*SybGCo awareness flats


My look:

Image: @ShotbyNyp

 Look: Glitzz Galore @glitzzgalore
Shoes : Jessica Rich Collection


Pro tip: Just stick to the same color scheme and go!

What do you think?