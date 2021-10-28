Ciara continued her birthday celebration, showing off her “birthday suit” as her latest look. Now, it isn’t the birthday suit you may be thinking, but her newest ensemble takes the term to its literal meaning with a timeless feel.

Ciara wore an archival Dolce and Gabbana Fall/Winter 1992 black and white look, styled by Kollin Carter. The look takes cues from a traditional suit with its white collar and sleeve cuffs matched with its tailored structure. However, it adds some sexy-edge with the top’s cutout detail, corseted bodice, and lace-meets-satin features.

The look was accessorized with a leather beret, Dolce and Gabbana belt, Wolford stay-up stockings, and double-strap heels. She then sealed the deal with a classic bold red lip.

What say you?

Photos: Blair Caldwell