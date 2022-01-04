Ciara recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the singer served as the host for the day. During her day of guest hosting, she sat down and chatted with “Wild Side” singer Normani.

While hosting, Ciara stunned in a Balmain look, styled by Kollin Carter. The look include a brown leather wrap blazer jacket and cropped paperbag trousers by the brand. The look was then complete with brown lace-up heeled sandals.

Normani wore an Off-White Fall/Winter 2021 suit look, including a teal leather blazer jacket and $1,700 logo mini leather skirt. She rounded the look off with a pair of black croc-embossed knee-high boots.

Thoughts on their looks?

Photos: Michael Rozman