Ciara and her children were invited to the White House where she discussed COVID-19 vaccinations for kids and met with First Lady Jill Biden. For their visit, the Wilson family opted for Ralph Lauren looks, keeping it classic and patriotic at the nation’s capital.
Ciara wore the $4,790 Ralph Lauren “Kristian” tuxedo evening dress (sold out) paired with white trousers and pumps. She was also seen wearing a $2,500 Christian Siriano ivory boucle self-tie capelet coat.
As for the kiddos, Future wore a $145 Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Cotton Sweater along with a coat, button shirt, tie, trousers, and shoes. On the other hand, Sienna wore $75 Ralph Lauren plaid fit-and-flare dress paired with a black turtleneck top and leather ankle boots. Baby Win was outfitted in a coat, white shirt, pants, and tan Chelsea boots.
