Italian blogger and digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni was awarded with GQ’s Woman of the Year Award in Berlin last night where she stunned in a full Schiaparelli look.
Ferragni wore a look from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2021 Haute Couture collection titled “Second Skin”. The ensemble included a golden gilded bust comprised of resin with a padlock necklace, black wool wide leg trousers, and black satin pumps with golden toes and silver nails.
She rounded off the look with a pulled-back hairstyle and a smoky eye makeup look.
Thoughts on her look?