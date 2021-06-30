Cardi B Poses With Kulture for Maternity Shoot in Custom Sir Baba Jagne White Looks and Jolleson Headpieces

After announcing her second pregnancy in such a Cardi way at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B shared photos from her maternity shoot shortly following her performance. In one photo, her now-oldest daughter Kulture Kiari joined her as they both appeared in stunning white looks.

The photo is simply precious as Kulture delicately touches her mother Cardi B’s growing belly! Resembling royal figures, Kulture and Cardi B wore custom white draped looks by Sir Baba Jagne. Cardi B’s ensemble included a white wrapped halter crop top and cutout skirt while Kulture’s appears to be an elegantly draped short sleeve dress. The two also wore white headpieces by Jolleson with Cardi in a Schiaparelli Couture Bijoux gold earrings and bangles and Kulture in a custom gold choker and cuffs by Laurel DeWitt. Their looks were styled by Kollin Carter.

The looks worn by Cardi B and Kulture were inspired by Afro-Caribbean dance culture. Traditional dance wear for women includes long flowing maxi skirts or dresses along with headwraps.

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset on the latest addition to their family!

Photos: AB + DM