Beverly Osu is one talented young lady who is proficiently strong in acting, modeling and a hardworking entrepreneur. Beverly instantly became one of my favorites when we had an interesting conversation about us both being “empaths” and how we go hard for the people in our circle. She is such a boss in the most beautiful way and I am grateful that we were able to cross paths and create a beautiful body of work. Beverly has a skincare line that will be dropping soon and it’s going to be one of the world’s top go-to brands, she is very diligent about skincare and self care for all. I love how meek her spirit is, but at the same time it’s a striking lioness that roars from her soul. She is one-of-a-kind and she is consistently climbing the ladder in her acting and modeling career. These talents are second nature to her, because she does them so effortlessly and it’s really dope to see! Check out the interview and editorial we did with the beautiful Beverly Osu!

Beverly’s Interview:

DESIGNER TASHA:

Introduce yourself to those that may not know you in other parts of the world.

BEVERLY:

Hey beautiful people!

My name is Beverly Osu , I’m Art in human form .

DESIGNER TASHA:

Tell me about “Beverly ” as a child? What was she like?

BEVERLY:

Beverly as a child was lover and fighter, because I grew up with all boys; my brothers are my world. I was a very very outspoken kid, I illustrated (drew) and made a lot of comic books and wrote stories.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What tribe are you from?

BEVERLY:

I’m from Delta state, the “Igbo” tribe.

DESIGNER TASHA:

How long have you been be acting and what’s your ultimate goal in the movie industry?

BEVERLY:

I have been acting since my Secondary school days in stage plays, but officially I was called an actor 2014 .My Ultimate goal is for my craft to be recognized and appreciated globally…so help me God!

DESIGNER TASHA:

When did you first fall in love with acting/modeling?

BEVERLY:

Sincerely I can’t remember, I’ve always been obsessed with the arts since I was a child and life just had its way of aligning all. I do understand one step at a time, but the truth is … I fall in love with Acting and Modeling at the call of duty, it’s a never ending discovery when it comes to Art Craft.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What’s was your favorite memory about modeling?

BEVERLY:

(Laughs) So my shoes were big and I fell half way on the runway stage. I removed the shoes and strutted down the runway like I was paid to do. One thing for sure is you can’t shame the shameless .

DESIGNER TASHA:

What’s your favorite food?

BEVERLY:

A lollipop (laughs)!

I love most traditional meals, like Abacha & Amala. I eat because it’s needed for survival.

DESIGNER TASHA:

If you could change something about yourself, what would it be and why?

BEVERLY:

I really can’t tell you know, but over the years I have changed a lot from life experiences and social issues. I’m an empath, so I’m still trying to learn how to control my emotions. I am overly positive and try to see the good in literally everything, though this is something viewed as a heavenly quality by others, it’s nonetheless hell for me.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What are you looking for in a spouse? What qualities must he possess?

BEVERLY:

I’m looking for me in my future spouse…

God fearing ,Ambitious, Good looks and just in general a good human in the world.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What do you deem to be the most attractive thing about you?

BEVERLY:

I think it’s my personality not sure , because it’s different strokes for different folks.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What was your favorite moment about “Crossing Creative paths with Designer Tasha”, what did you enjoy about your shoot?

BEVERLY:

It’s beyond the moment, it’s the soul connection! Designer Tasha is a clear example that Good people with pure intentions still exist. I enjoyed every single moment and I can’t wait to keep working with her.

DESIGNER TASHA:

Name three “must haves” in your wardrobe.

BEVERLY:

A go-to dress you can wear from day to night. ( LBD, silk dress etc ), a swimsuit that makes you feel good and good bras.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What is your ultimate goal for your brand?

BEVERLY:

An Authentic trajectory, because The Bev brand has showed that over the years. So for the coming years the ultimate goal is LIMITLESS.

DESIGNER TASHA:

Who do you desire to work with in the industry? In what capacity?

BEVERLY:

I love to work / create with history makers and obsessed Art creatives globally. I got some big names, I would like to work / create it, but I also can’t wait to create with freshmen with visions.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What do you have coming up next? What should be on the look out for?

BEVERLY:

Got a lot coming up for me, I don’t know where to start…my skincare line has been in the works for 3 years, I obsessively researched and very soon it would be on out for the world to love it.

DESIGNER TASHA:

What advice would you give an aspiring actress or model?

BEVERLY:

Take care of your mental health, because it’s needed to reinforce your confidence so that you can handle rejection and criticism about your performance.

DESIGNER TASHA:

Let’s play fast lane.

DT: YES or NO? / BEV: YES

DT: UP or DOWN? / BEV: UP

DT: COLD or HOT? / BEV: HOT

DT: CAR or BIKE? / BEV: CAR

DT: SPICY or MILD? / BEV: SPICY

DT: MUSIC or MOVIE? / BEV: BOTH

DT: BLACK or WHITE? / BEV: BLACK

DT: OLD-SCHOOL CAR or NEWEST EDITION?/ BEV: NEWEST EDITION

DT: DOG or CAT? / BEV: DOG

DT: FACETIME or IN PERSON? / BEV: IN PERSON

DT: HUG or KISS? / BEV: HUG

DT: SNEAKERS or HEELS? / BEV: BOTH

TEAM CREDENTIALS:

STYLIST & Director:

Designer Tasha

@designertashavr

Style Assistant:

Omolabake Temetan

@thestylentity

Photographer:

Frederick Archibong

@frederickarchibong

Photographer Asst:

@officialtobimages

MUA:

@snowbellemua

Hair:

@daves_classik

Apparel:

Dust Trybe @dusttrybe

Yanga Trybe @yanga_trybe

Leather Bags:

Winston Leather

@winstonleather

Savage X Fenty

Set Hands:

@theblakknotes

@habasmania

