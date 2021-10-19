Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals, actress Angelina Jolie made a grande appearance at the movie event with five of her children including Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Jolie stars in the film along with Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, and more.

For the premiere, Angela Jolie wore a Balmain Resort 2022 look, styled by Jason Bolden. The monochromatic look features a draped corset and pleated wide leg pants in a stunning soft brown hue. The look was accompanied by Beladora jewelry and a mouth piece, allowing Jolie to tap into the film’s mythological feels.

Her children were also on the scene with their mom, wearing neutral-toned coordinating looks. Truly showing up in support of her mother’s latest film, Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore the same Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2013 gown that her mom wore back at the 2014 Oscars. What a moment!

Photos: Getty