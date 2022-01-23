Angela Simmons was spotted sitting pretty at home, wearing a comfy-looking outfit while lounging. Her look consisted of a dark grey short set from Fashion Nova. Let’s get into her ensemble:

Angela Simmons wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Don’t Love You Back Short Set in charcoal. The set includes a short sleeve crop top and high waist shorts. The top wows with an open back detail held together by a tie, making for a stylish element of surprise for this loungewear piece. The shorts come with ties on both sides as well as slight ruching. Additionally, the set also offered in mocha and lime.

Angela Simmons kept her look simple yet chic, opting for stud earrings and luscious body waves to go along with the set.

What say you? Shop the set here.