We are sad to report that legendary fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died. He was 73.

From @TMZ_TV, “Talley was instrumental to Vogue’s vision and direction in the ’80s and ’90s, when he worked his way up the magazine ranks to eventually become the news director — which he helmed from ’83 to ’87 — and then ascended to Vogue’s creative director in ’88.”

“ALT will perhaps be best remembered as a trailblazer in the fashion world — not just for his stylish flair, but for his push to include more POC on the runway … specifically, Black models.”

“…His work and career speak for themselves … and so has his consulting work elsewhere, including being a stylist for the Obamas at one point during Barack’s presidency, and even serving as a judge on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ … among many other notable achievements, like his ‘Sex And The City’ cameo and frequent Wendy Williams chats.”

“He has worked side by side with Anna Wintour — Vogue’s editor-in-chief — for decades, and is considered one of the first mainstream African-American tastemakers in the U.S.”

He will be missed. May he Rest in Peace.