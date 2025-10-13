Andre Leon Talley: Style Is Forever Exhibition Honors the Late Fashion Icon at SCAD FASH

The late André Leon Talley, one of fashion’s most influential voices, is being honored through a breathtaking new exhibition titled “André Leon Talley: Style Is Forever.” The exhibit, now open at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta from October 15 to March 1, and at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah until January 11, celebrates the life, vision, and unmistakable style of the legendary editor, curator, and tastemaker.

A towering figure in fashion history, Talley broke barriers as one of the first Black editors to hold a senior position at Vogue, shaping decades of global fashion discourse with his commanding presence and encyclopedic knowledge of style. The exhibition pays homage to his legacy through an intimate and detailed display of garments, imagery, and personal artifacts that chronicle his remarkable career.

Each mannequin featured in the installation was meticulously crafted in Talley’s likeness, reflecting his signature elegance and larger-than-life persona. This attention to detail underscores his belief that fashion is not just about clothes — it’s about identity, power, and storytelling. Visitors are invited to experience the world through his eyes, from his early days in the South to his rise as one of the most respected figures in fashion journalism.

“André Leon Talley: Style Is Forever” stands as both a tribute and a reminder of Talley’s enduring impact on culture and style. Through this exhibition, SCAD ensures that his spirit — one defined by sophistication, intellect, and unapologetic grandeur — continues to inspire generations to come.

📸: SCAD FASH