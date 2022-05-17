More and more designers are joining forces with fellow brands this Spring-Summer to give us limited edition collections that we cannot resist! Since last year, labels have been dropping hints at upcoming capsules and we’re finally getting to touch and feel them firsthand. By the looks of it, athleisure, Italian and French fashion houses are not messing around! Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Fendace

Photo: IG/Reproduction @fendi + Steven Meisel

Who would have known that Kim Jones and Donatella Versace were a match made in heaven! The mixed-aesthetics designer mashup, which launched on May 12, has us all wanting more! Multiple celebrities have already been identified wearing goodies from the release, including Chloe Bailey, French Montana and Tammy Rivera to name a few. The Fendi-Versace fusion gave birth to Fendace, and collections were separated under ‘Versace by Fendi’ and ‘Fendi by Versace’, both available at participating stores and online.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $770 Fendace multicolor Lycra swimsuit

Photo: Getty

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $1425 Fendace Gold Baroque Silk Shirt

Gucci x Adidas

Photo: IG/Reproductiopn @gucci + Carlijn Jacobs

Italian luxury continues to shakeup the fashion scene in rule-breaking partnerships with this one. Set to touchdown on June 7, Gucci and Adidas have come together for their first activewear release! The first time we caught whiff of the project was in February during Milan Fashion Week. The collection is heavily inspired by the MFW runway showcase and pulls references from 70s/80s sports attire. Pre-launch, the logo-heavy pieces made their way to athletes like NBA star James Harden.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Nike and Jacquemus

Photo: IG/Reproduction @jacquemus + Pablo di Prima

Jacquemus + Nike will be sold exclusively online as of June 28th! The female only capsule collection of 15 items aims to redefine athletic womenswear in a minimalist style. From this drop you can expect ready-to-wear garments in neutral hues, clean lines as well as some footwear, bucket hats and tennis-inspired fashion.

Ami x Puma

Photo: IG/Reproduction @amiparis + Eddie Wrey

Made available on March 16th, PUMA x AMI celebrates human connection. The chosen campaign stars were none other than young couple Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan. The pair match the garments and accessories effortlessly, evoking vibrance, youthfulness and ease of style.

Get the look: $40 PUMA x AMI Bucket Hat

Get the look: $130 PUMA x AMI Embroidered logo weekend bag

Main Image: Pablo di Prima, Steven Meisel and Carlijn Jacobs