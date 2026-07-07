Claire’s Life: Day 1 At Paris Haute Couture Week in Balmain and Tony Ward

Happy Tuesday!

Haute Couture Week in Paris kicked off yesterday!

It is not only Haute Couture week–it is also Hot as Hades in Paris, with temperatures touching 100 degrees and venues with no AC OR fans! So that means dressing up and showing out is not always comfortable, but we do it for fashion.

My first show of the day was Georges Hobeika. The show was full of sequined, bejeweled pieces that would look perfect for any red carpet. I was juiced to grab a pic with Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter/stylist Ivy Coco on the front row.

For the occasion, I wore a Balmain dress I was blessed to find at TSMGO Rental. Shout out to my network of stylish sisters who make sure I am dressed to the nines for every occasion!

I completed the look with Femme La Silver sandals and tiny shades from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

I changed into a Tony Ward dress for the designer’s show that night.

I grabbed a pic with Jackie Aina before calling it a night.

This is my first time at Haute Couture, but I LOVE IT!

Keep it locked here for more from Paris Couture Week.

Bisous!

Images: Its Bruno Again/Salvatore Demaio