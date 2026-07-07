Claire’s Life: Day 1 At Paris Haute Couture Week in Balmain and Tony Ward

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Happy Tuesday!

Haute Couture Week in Paris kicked off yesterday!

6 Claires Life Paris Haute Couture Week Day 1 Wearing Balmain And Tony Ward

It is not only Haute Couture week–it is also Hot as Hades in Paris, with temperatures touching 100 degrees and venues with no AC OR fans! So that means dressing up and showing out is not always comfortable, but we do it for fashion.

4 Claires Life Paris Haute Couture Week Day 1 Wearing Balmain And Tony Ward

My first show of the day was Georges Hobeika. The show was full of sequined, bejeweled pieces that would look perfect for any red carpet. I was juiced to grab a pic with Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter/stylist Ivy Coco on the front row.

8 Claires Life Paris Haute Couture Week Day 1 Wearing Balmain And Tony Ward

For the occasion, I wore a Balmain dress I was blessed to find at TSMGO Rental. Shout out to my network of stylish sisters who make sure I am dressed to the nines for every occasion!

5 Claires Life Paris Haute Couture Week Day 1 Wearing Balmain And Tony Ward

I completed the look with Femme La Silver sandals and tiny shades from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

1 Claires Life Paris Haute Couture Week Day 1 Wearing Balmain And Tony Ward

I changed into a Tony Ward dress for the designer’s show that night.

3 Claires Life Paris Haute Couture Week Day 1 Wearing Balmain And Tony Ward

I grabbed a pic with Jackie Aina before calling it a night.

7 Claires Life Paris Haute Couture Week Day 1 Wearing Balmain And Tony Ward

This is my first time at Haute Couture, but I LOVE IT!

Claire Sulmers Balmain Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Keep it locked here for more from Paris Couture Week.

Bisous!

Images: Its Bruno Again/Salvatore Demaio

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