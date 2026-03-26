En Vogue in Brown Leather and Tailored Neutrals by Atelier Savoir, Styled by J Bolin

En Vogue posed for promotional images in coordinated custom looks by Atelier Savoir, styled by J Bolin. The group embraced a cohesive palette of warm browns, creams, and charcoal tones, anchored by structured leather corsetry and tailored silhouettes.

One look featured wide-leg ivory trousers paired with a crisp white shirt and a sculpted caramel leather corset, layered under a checked blazer. Another centered on a pinstriped charcoal suit, sharply tailored and contrasted with a crocodile-textured brown corset and a dramatic fur stole draped over one shoulder, styled with a matching cap. The third look incorporated a strapless leather corset in a rich tan hue, styled with high-waisted culottes and a fur-trimmed jacket, finished with lace-up boots.

The styling emphasized clean structure, texture, and tonal layering, with each ensemble reflecting a balance of classic tailoring and modern corsetry.

Photo Credit: IamShooter