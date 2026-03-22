The Lagos Paparazzi Flash: Ama Reginald and Sophia Egbueje in Hermes Kelly Bags, Bvlgari Jewelry, and Luxury Timepieces

Ama Reginald and Sophia Egbueje were spotted stepping out in Lagos, Nigerian by the Lagos Paparazzi, offering a look at the city’s luxury fashion scene through a display of designer accessories, fine jewelry, and statement styling.

Both women are part of a wave of Nigerian influencers and socialites shaping digital fashion culture across Africa. Ama Reginald has built a strong following through lifestyle, beauty, and fashion content, while Sophia Egbueje is known for her presence as a model, entrepreneur, and social figure associated with high-end luxury and nightlife culture.

Their visibility extends beyond social media—together, they represent a Lagos-based aesthetic that merges global luxury brands with distinctly African influence and reach. Lagos continues to position itself as a major fashion capital, with its style set gaining international attention for its mix of luxury, creativity, and bold presentation.

In the images, the duo leaned into high-impact accessorizing. One look featured a red Hermès Kelly Sellier 20 bag in Epsom leather paired with Bvlgari Serpenti watches and diamond bracelets, while another highlighted a rare Hermès Mini Kelly 20 in Vert d’Eau alligator. Jewelry selections included Bvlgari Viper diamond bracelets and a Messika Move Uno bracelet crafted from 18-karat white gold, alongside an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini Frosted White Gold watch valued at approximately $90,000.

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📸: The Lagos Paparazzi