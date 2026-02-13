On the Scene at Cucculelli Shaheen’s Electric Cosmos Show at Bowery Ballroom: Gold Beaded Gowns, Emerald Velvet Suits, and Celestial Ombre Dresses

Bowery Ballroom set the stage for Cucculelli Shaheen’s latest collection entitled Electric Cosmos. Guests were treated to a live band while watching whimsically wonderful dresses and separates walk down the runway.

Collection Twenty-Two is described as a twist of Art Deco mysticism and Baroque glam rock, weaving together mystic sunsets, night creatures, cosmic dancers, and ballrooms of Mars into a richly imagined sartorial universe. The setting felt intimate yet theatrical, with models weaving through the crowd beneath mirrored disco balls and dramatic lighting, enhancing the collection’s celestial mood.

Gold reigned supreme. Sheer nude-illusion gowns embellished with constellations of shimmering beadwork floated down the runway, their surfaces sparkling like incandescant myths under stage lights. One standout featured a plunging neckline and delicate starburst embroidery scattered across a barely-there silhouette, paired with matching embellished gloves that added to the cosmic dancer theme.

Emerald tones offered a grounded counterpoint. A moss-green velvet suit complete with a structured jacket, high-waisted trousers, and ornate metallic appliqué detailing evoked Baroque glam rock with a modern edge. The look was styled with statement gold ear adornments, reinforcing the collection’s mystic, almost regal energy. Flowing chartreuse gowns with fluted sleeves and deep slits moved dramatically with each step, conjuring images of lilies of the night and salles fumeurs bathed in green light.

Metallic gowns in antique gold and bronze brought the ballroom of Mars concept to life. Corseted bodices flowed into voluminous skirts that caught the light with every movement, while arm cuffs and vine-like embellishments wrapped around models’ arms like cosmic armor. A striking ombré gown faded from deep indigo into violet and sunset peach, sprinkled with crystal constellations that mirrored a galaxy at dusk.

Silver sequined column dresses adorned with swirling bead patterns nodded to Art Deco geometry, while sheer overlays and elongated gloves heightened the theatrical allure. The balance of structure and fluidity—tailored velvet against liquid metallics and airy mesh—created a multidimensional narrative that felt both vintage and futuristic.

Electric Cosmos was immersive, dramatic, and unapologetically ornate. Cucculelli Shaheen transformed Bowery Ballroom into a celestial dreamscape where glam rock met mysticism, and every look shimmered with intention.

Photo Credit: Purple PR