Beyonce Debuted a New Bob Hairstyle in a Green Croc-Embossed Rowen Rose Trench at the 2026 Super Bowl

Beyoncé stepped out at the 2026 Super Bowl debuting a fresh blonde bob hairstyle paired with a green croc-embossed trench by Rowen Rose. The structured outerwear featured exaggerated shoulders, a wide lapel, and a belted waist that created a defined silhouette.

She accessorized the look with a coordinating top-handle bag in the same textured green finish, black pointed pumps, and dark sunglasses.

The sleek bob, cut just above the shoulders with soft movement and a center part, marked a noticeable shift from her longer honey-blonde styles seen in recent months.

Her look debuted on Rowen Rose’s Fall 2025 Runway with a coordinating hat, shades, and boots.

The combination of sharp tailoring and a polished hair transformation created a cohesive fashion moment, with the textured trench serving as the focal point.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo credit: Instagram/Reproduction

