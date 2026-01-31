Pieter Mulier Departs Maison Alaïa After Summer Fall 2026 Collection, Marking the End of a Creative Era

Maison Alaïa has announced the departure of Creative Director Pieter Mulier following the presentation of the house’s Summer Fall 2026 collection. Mulier will conclude his tenure after several years at the helm, with the studio ensuring creative continuity during an interim period until a new creative organization is confirmed.

Founded in 1964 by Azzedine Alaïa, the Paris-based fashion house has long been defined by its dedication to femininity, sculptural design, and exceptional craftsmanship. The Maison’s creative philosophy has always centered on timelessness and beauty, supported by a collective studio culture that transcends any single individual and is carried forward by the Alaïa teams.

Since his appointment in 2021, Mulier worked closely with the creative studio to reaffirm Alaïa’s singular identity while translating the house’s founding values into a contemporary language. His tenure was marked by a renewed focus on the brand’s sculptural codes, precise tailoring, and modern interpretations of Alaïa’s heritage.

In a statement, Alaïa Chief Executive Officer Myriam Serrano expressed gratitude for Mulier’s contributions, noting that his leadership played a key role in shaping the Maison’s creative renewal and strengthening its global recognition. Philippe Fortunato, Chief Executive Officer of Fashion and Accessories Maisons at Richemont, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that Alaïa’s next chapter will remain guided by its enduring values and the strength of its collective talent.

As the house looks ahead, Maison Alaïa affirmed its commitment to continuity and craftsmanship while wishing Pieter Mulier continued success in his future endeavors, noting that he will always remain part of the Alaïa family.

Photo Credit: Alaïa