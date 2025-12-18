Didi Stone Wears Ivory Sculptural Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Gown to Time France Event

You ask, we answer! @dolcecolgate asks, “Please can you tell who’s the designer of that masterpiece?”

Didi Stone made a striking appearance at a Time France event in Paris wearing an ivory sculptural gown from Stéphane Rolland’s Fall–Winter 2025/2026 Haute Couture collection.

The dramatic look features exaggerated architectural volume at the shoulders, a deep plunging neckline, and a fluid column skirt with a subtle train. A bold black feathered motif cuts through the front of the gown, adding contrast and couture-level drama.

The ensemble debuted on the runway during Stéphane Rolland’s Fall–Winter 2025/2026 Haute Couture presentation, where the house leaned into sculptural silhouettes, precision tailoring, and graphic embellishment. On Didi Stone, the ivory hue and sharp lines translated seamlessly from runway to red carpet, creating a moment that felt both modern and timeless.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: IG/Reproduction