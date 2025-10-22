Cardi B Stuns in a Black and White Norma Kamali Cross Halter Fishtail Gown for Instagram Photoshoot

Cardi B showed off her curves in a black-and-white polka dot gown by Norma Kamali, captured by Fresh Made It. The look featured the brand’s Cross Halter Fishtail Gown in Paint Dots — a figure-hugging silhouette with a halterneck design, keyhole bust cutout, and dramatic fishtail hem that perfectly flattered her frame.



The midweight slinky jersey fabric draped seamlessly across her body while offering stretch and comfort. Available for $355 on Revolve, is unlined with pull-on styling and is known to run large, so shoppers are advised to size down.



With her signature glam and sleek hairstyle, Cardi proved that maternity style can still be bold, body-conscious, and bomb. Her modern twist on a classic print reminded fans why she remains one of fashion’s most daring and confident style stars.

Get her dress here.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @freshmadeit