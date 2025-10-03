Kering’s $1.85 Billion Power Play: Positions Valentino to Challenge Dior & Celine

In the high-stakes chess game of global luxury, Kering SA has made a decisive move. The full acquisition of Valentino for $1.85 billion is a direct strategic offensive to build a stronger challenger to LVMH’s dominant portfolio. By placing Valentino squarely under its control, Kering gains a crucial pillar to diversify beyond its flagship Gucci and mount a more credible threat to LVMH’s cash-generating stars like Dior and Celine.

This transaction is about more than just adding a brand; it’s about acquiring a platform for growth that can be supercharged with Kering’s resources. The group’s strategy is clear: pair Valentino’s storied heritage with its own expertise in supply chain, marketing, and retail distribution to create a more formidable competitor.



source: Reuters.com

The first and most critical step in this plan was the installation of creative director Alessandro Michele who can define a commercially viable aesthetic to compete for the same high-net-worth customers like he did for years at Gucci.