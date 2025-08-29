The Bomb Fashion Show: Dress Code Calls for Black and White Extraordinary Looks

The count down has officially began, and with The Bomb Fashion Show right around the corner on Saturday, September 13th, it’s essential we go over dress code which calls for your most fashionable black and white attire.

Our Los Angeles based Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers returns to New York Fashion Week bigger and better than ever before. Sulmers, who originally created the annual fashion show to highlight multicultural designers, has become an undeniable force in the fashion industry.

This year our annual fashion show will take place at 48 Wall St. in the financial district, and it’s expected to be the best one yet. From some of the hottest celebs and Real Housewives, to some of the chicest influencers, you just never know who you may see at the Bomb Fashion Show.

We chose to go with a formal black and white dress code this year because not only is it classic and timeless, but it conveys elegance and sophistication.

Whether you’re opting to turn heads in a polka dot ensemble, or perhaps you’re looking to coordinate with your main squeeze in matching black and white looks, we can’t wait to see you show up, and show out.

If you’re unsure of what to wear, don’t fret because Fashion Bomb daily shop has limitless options. The traditional fashion rule has long since been, “when in doubt, wear black,” but we challenge you to step outside of your comfort zone.

Never underestimate the ability to jazz up your ensemble with fashion-forward accessories including designer shades, a bedazzled clutch or long gloves which can help take your look up a notch.

With 2-weeks left to go, we can’t wait to see you step out in style on Saturday, September 13th at 6pm to join us for an unforgettable night of style and glamour.

Seating is limited this year so if you would like to attend, you can RSVP and purchase tickets to the Bomb Fashion Show by clicking here!

If you would like to sponsor, please email events@fashionbombdaily.com!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction