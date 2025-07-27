Women in US Poker: How the Industry is Finally Making Room at the Table

For years, poker in the United States has been a male-dominated space. Walk into almost any poker room and the stats back it up: only about 5% of players are women. According to World Series of Poker (WSOP) data, just 350 out of 8,569 entrants in the 2019 Main Event were women — a mere 4.1%. Even more striking, only 44 of them were under the age of 30. Despite this, the tides are slowly but steadily turning. In July 2025, Spanish poker pro Leonor “Leo” Margets made headlines by becoming the first woman to reach the WSOP Main Event final table since Barbara Enright in 1995. Margets finished seventh in a record-breaking field of 9,735 players, securing $1.5 million in winnings and once again proving women belong at the highest level of play.

But Margets’ deep run wasn’t just a personal milestone; it’s a signal to the broader poker world. The game is shifting. Women are becoming more visible, more vocal, and more victorious. From Hollywood stars who double as skilled players to female-founded startups using poker as a tool for career advancement, the landscape is evolving. And at last, the poker industry is beginning to catch up.

A New Kind of US Poker Room: Inclusivity Online and Off

One of the clearest signs that poker is embracing its female audience comes from the digital world. US poker platform Americas Cardroom is playing a pivotal role in this transformation. The site has actively worked to create a more inclusive environment, both through representation and philanthropy. In October 2024, Americas Cardroom hosted a charity poker tournament that raised $20,000 for the United Breast Cancer Foundation. Led by ambassadors like Katie Lindsay, Ebony Kenney, and Svitlana Dryha, the event was streamed live, allowing the players to share not just strategies, but stories of what it means to be a woman in the game.

But beyond charity, Americas Cardroom invests in fairness and safety, with anti-cheat technology, advanced bot detection, and certified random number generation to ensure a level playing field. That’s not just good business; it’s reassurance for women who might be wary of entering a traditionally male-dominated space. The platform has become a welcoming hub for poker newcomers and seasoned pros alike by focusing on player well-being and representation. This commitment to community and ethics starkly contrasts with poker’s marketing history.

As noted in Vice, poker has long leaned into gendered advertising, often showcasing women as models or accessories rather than players. That alienation has a cost. “When people talk about women in poker, they’re imagining all the 20-something attractive pros whose faces they’ve seen, and they’re not imagining the vast amounts of middle-aged and retirement-aged women who play,” explained Kara Scott, broadcaster and poker player. Americas Cardroom’s strategy offers a new playbook, one that recognizes the full spectrum of female players and treats them as equals at the table.

Poker as a Power Skill: From the Felt to the Boardroom

Beyond the chips and cards, poker is proving to be an unexpected but powerful tool for women in the business world. Chicago entrepreneur Jenny Just, featured in CBS News and Time, is spearheading a movement to teach one million women how to play poker, not for high-stakes tournaments, but for high-stakes careers. Her female-founded firm, Poker Power, believes that learning the game equips women with the confidence, risk assessment, and negotiation skills often required in leadership roles.

With women still holding only 28% of management positions in the United States, initiatives like Poker Power aim to close that gap. The idea is simple but revolutionary: By learning how to read opponents, manage resources, and make bold yet calculated decisions under pressure, women can translate these skills directly into the boardroom. Poker becomes less about the cards and more about control over situations, stakes, and the self.

This strategy has gained traction across college campuses, corporate retreats, and digital classrooms. It’s redefining poker not just as a hobby or career path but as a life skill. Perhaps more importantly, it’s fostering a new generation of women who won’t need permission to sit down at any table, poker or otherwise.

From Silver Screens to Card Tables: Redefining Femininity in Poker



Hollywood, too, has played a surprising role in reshaping perceptions of women in poker. Films like Molly’s Game, based on the real-life story of Molly Bloom, gave audiences a cinematic look at what it means for a woman to dominate in a world of high-stakes games and higher-stakes egos. But it’s not just fictional characters bringing attention to women in poker.

Actress and longtime poker player Jennifer Tilly embodies the perfect hybrid of glamour and grit. A regular on the tournament circuit with a World Series of Poker bracelet to her name, Tilly challenges outdated notions that poker is a game for men in hoodies. Her recent fashion moment for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion —a liquid gold dress by Michael Schmidt Studios, which turned heads at the star-studded event — was a bold statement that femininity and poker prowess aren’t mutually exclusive. She’s not the only one. From red carpets to live streams, women are owning their image, their strategy, and their spotlight.

This visibility matters. In a world where poker has long been marketed as a masculine pursuit, seeing women who are both fashionable and formidable helps rewrite the narrative. Poker isn’t an exclusive boys’ club anymore; it’s a game for anyone who wants to learn, play, and win.

Closing the Gap, Raising the Stakes

Leo Margets’ historic WSOP final table run was a wake-up call. Despite comprising just a fraction of the poker-playing population, women are making it further, louder, and smarter into the spotlight. Thanks to platforms like Americas Cardroom, power-forward initiatives like Jenny Just’s Poker Power, and the influence of pop culture icons like Jennifer Tilly, women are staking their claim in an industry that’s finally ready to meet them halfway. Poker is evolving, and the women who love the game are leading the charge.