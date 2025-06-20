Ashanti Turns Heads in PatBo Pink Printed Papillon Dress at the 2025 American Black Film Festival

Ashanti lit up the carpet at the 2025 American Black Film Festival, making a radiant statement in a $650 body-hugging printed dress by Brazilian fashion house PatBo.

Finished in a striking abstract print, PatBO’s Papillon body-con dress showcases a deep V-neck, fitted long sleeves, and stretch tulle construction.

Styled by Tim B, the look embraced bold sensuality while remaining elegant and polished, making it a perfect fit for the celebratory spirit of the festival. The vibrant colors and strategic cut highlighted Ashanti’s hourglass figure, while her sleek glam and confident stance sealed the moment.

The Grammy-winning singer is no stranger to show-stopping red carpet fashion, and this appearance proves once again that she knows how to command attention with grace and glamour. Whether she’s belting out a chart-topping hit or gracing a film premiere, Ashanti continues to deliver unforgettable fashion moments.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: @Melshotya / American Black Film Festival