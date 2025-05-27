Kim Kardashian Celebrates Law School Graduation in Gray Sweater and a Black Vintage Versace Corseted Skirt

Kim Kardashian marked a major milestone—her law school graduation—with a stylish celebration surrounded by her entire family. The intimate outdoor gathering was filled with love, pride, and fashion-forward looks as the mogul and aspiring lawyer commemorated years of hard work and dedication.

For the occasion, Kim wore a grey turtleneck sweater paired with a vintage Versace mini skirt featuring a ruched leather overlay and knot detail.

She cinched her waist with a structured black corset belt, adding definition and drama to the ensemble. She completed the look with sheer black tights, white pointed-toe pumps, and her signature long waves and soft glam makeup—effortlessly blending professionalism with high fashion.

Kourtney Kardashian also brought her style A-game in an oversized charcoal grey suit layered over a crisp white shirt, accessorized with tinted sunglasses and a black clutch. The day was a true family affair, with the Kardashians gathering to support Kim on her path from pop culture icon to future legal powerhouse.

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram