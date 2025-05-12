Shamea Morton Wore A $1,690 Pale Yellow Jacquemus Dress While Doing Press

The multifaceted Shamea Morton was a sight to behold on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night in a pale yellow Jacquemus dress that was draped to a T.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star who has stolen all of our hearts with her vivacious personality, and incredible voice, is officially in her prime, and it shows.

Shamea was all smiles while strutting in her yellow monochromatic ensemble. Retailing for $1,690, her Jacquemus Mini Dress was designed in Portugal, and featured a draped front cape, and an open back.

If there’s one thing this housewife has proven, it’s her affinity for luxury designer apparel. Whether she’s donning the latest Chanel tweed jacket, or sporting the chicest Prada accessories, Shamea is undoubtedly a fashion girl.

She completed her ensemble with yellow stiletto pumps, and gold statement earrings that matched perfectly with her bangles and rings. Her hair was cut into a bowl haircut, showcasing her angular facial features, and beautiful glam.

We thought Shamea Morton looked stunning on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and we can’t wait to see her rock more bomb looks this season.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images