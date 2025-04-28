Ciara Attended an Uber X Delta Event in a Black Alexander Wang Blazer with White Brandon Blackwood Boots

It’s Ciara time and the ‘Ecstasy’ singer (who has everyone dancing on chairs) was recently captured attending an Uber X Delta event in ATL donning an Alexander Wang ensemble that was relatively simple, yet well curated.

Styled by Marni Sentofonte, CiCi looked ultra chic in a white T-shirt dress, that was layered with a black oversized blazer. Her white Brandon Blackwood knee length boots resembled a white button up shirt and had a slouchy silhouette. She accessorized with black Gentle Monster sunglasses, and a D’heygere clutch that featured a white rose.

On our Instagram page, @shondragilstrap wrote, “The simplest look goes a long way I love it 😍,” while @thriftingismynesh shared, “The highlights (hair & face) is highlightINGGGGG! Glow on GURLL ✨✨✨✨.”

Many fans complimented Ciara’s incredible blonde hairdo that was parted down the middle and layered to perfection. If you’re looking to switch things up in the hair department, you may want to consider a balayage style to try this Summer as it gives the best sun-kissed look.

Ciara looked beautiful, bold and modern, so it’s no surprise that her hubby Russell Wilson is requesting baby cinco. Whether she’s blending elements of high fashion, streetwear and sporty glam, she owns every moment and continues to push boundaries with cutting edge looks.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo credit: IG/Reproduction