Bomb Event Alert: The Hair Education Beauty Summit May 3-5th in Secaucus, New Jersey

The Hair Education Beauty Summit (HEBS) is back for 2025—and this year, it’s bigger, bolder, and more bomb than ever! From May 3–5, beauty’s elite will descend upon the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ for an unforgettable three-day experience designed to uplift, educate, and empower professionals across the hair, skincare, barbering, and beauty industry. With a glam Black Tie Yacht Party to kick off the festivities and a show-stopping performance by K. Michelle to close it out, this year’s HEBS promises major moments and magic!

The weekend starts off in style with a luxe yacht soiree cruising the Hudson—networking never looked so good. Then it’s all about education meets elevation as beauty insiders tap into expert-led demos, classroom workshops, and live competitions that cover everything from braiding and color to nails, skincare, and beyond. The classroom sessions are already sold out (yes, you read that right!), proving this is the summit to be at if you’re serious about leveling up your skills.

And let’s talk about the star power! Expect to see beauty icons like Tokyo Stylez, Derek J., Larry Sims, Terrence Davidson, and Julissa B. sharing real talk and game-changing insights during panel discussions. Notable guests include Claire Sulmers (your fave CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily!), Jassi Rideaux of RHOP, Amara La Negra, and viral king Tony Talks. With four powerful panels touching on everything from Afro-Latina beauty to personal branding and entrepreneurship, it’s giving boss moves only.

Oh—and did we mention the competitions? With over $40,000 in prize money up for grabs, including a jaw-dropping $20K prize for the Wild & Crazy Hair Competition, the stakes (and styles!) are high. Co-founder Nicole Shuler says it best: “This year’s summit is about community, creativity, and career-changing education.” Head to www.TheHebs.com to secure your spot.

Will you be there to slay or stay home and scroll? 👀