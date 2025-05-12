Claire’s Life: The Hair Education Beauty Summit (HEBS) 2025 Featuring Tokyo Stylez, Derek J, Janel Smith, and More!

The weekend before the Met Gala, I had the pleasure of attending the Hair Education Beauty Summit (HEBS), an inspiring gathering dedicated to celebrating and elevating the art and business of hairstyling.

The event brought together some of the industry’s most respected voices, including Tokyo Stylez, Larry Sims, and Derek J Hair, who sat on an electrifying panel discussion.

Each shared real-world advice, industry insight, and gems about working with top-tier clients, navigating branding, and building lasting success in beauty. Their authenticity and expertise lit up the room and left every attendee feeling empowered and inspired.

I later grabbed a pic with even more hair industry icons, Terrence Davidson, Derek J, and Janel Smith:

Before diving into a day full of knowledge and creativity, every attendee had the chance to unwind the evening before on a gorgeous yacht ride. Cruising through the water with the breeze in our hair and cocktails in hand, it was the perfect way to relax and connect with fellow beauty professionals and creatives. The vibe was equal parts celebratory and restorative—a chance to reset before experiencing the next day’s artistry and education. For the yacht ride (which called for Black Tie), I wore a gown by Valdrin Sahiti.

For the summit itself, I wore a lavender feather-trimmed LaPointe ensemble that felt both luxurious and playful—perfect for a weekend centered around beauty and style. The textured top and shimmering skirt caught the light as I moved through the expo, and the feathered detail added a bit of whimsy to the polished silhouette. I paired the look with light blue Alaiia sandals and I’m back to my platinum pixie–and loving it.

HEBS was the perfect mix of fashion, fun, and foundational knowledge. From the yacht to the panel, every detail of the weekend reflected a deep love for the craft and community of hair and beauty.

I left feeling recharged, inspired, and grateful to have been in the room. Until next time!

Learn more and secure your tickets for next year here.

Images: Fritz Metayer