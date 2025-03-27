Bozoma Saint John Wore a Blush $287 J.Angelique ‘Tori’ Dress with Jessica Rich Heels to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The newest member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Bozoma Saint John (Boz) made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday evening, leaving fans in awe of her impressive resume.

In a clip posted to Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page that has amassed 13K likes, Fallon shared that he is a fan of Boz, listing some of her incredible accomplishments. He stated,

“For anyone who is not familiar with your career prior to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,…you were Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, you were Chief Brand Officer at Uber, you were the Head of Global Marketing at Beats by Dre. Apple Music and iTunes, you were the Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing at Pepsi, and did Super Bowl Halftime show like Beyonce, Bruno Mars, etc., you we’re named Billboard’s Female Executive of the Year, and you were inducted into the American Marketing Hall of Fame.“

Whooooa! Can we all just breathe on that for a moment? Boz is literally black excellence at its finest. With beauty and brains, she is an inspiration to many, and for her Tonight Show debut, she looked stunning in a blush $287 J.Angelique halter dress.

Featuring cutouts at the waist, and a front slit, her maxi dress accentuated her curves, and the color was absolutely exquisite against her chocolate complexion. She accessorized with statement “Cowrie Mobile” earrings designed by HOME by Areeayl. Her $175 Jessica Rich holographic Lori Mules in cotton candy picked up perfectly off the peach hue of Boz dress.

@iamtanyarenee shared, “It’s very rare that someone truly impresses me but this woman right here is an icon,” while @im_laynalane expressed, “That resume REEEAADSSSSSSS!!! Love seeing a beautiful black woman excelling in whatever path she chooses!“

With Boz successful track-record for building brands, achieving goals and surpassing benchmarks, she is a constant reminder that there are no limits. It’s great to see someone of color like her on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who is a positive representation of black women, and what they can achieve.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images IG/Reproduction