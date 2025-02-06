Lori Harvey Poses for the Cover of Playboy Magazine in a Mint Green Feather Coat and Silver Embellished Bikini + More!

Following a 5-year hiatus, Playboy magazine has returned with Lori Harvey gracing the front of their cover page in a mint green feather coat that she paired with a silver embellished bikini top.

Lori who is known for her high-fashion presence and has been linked to celebs like Michael B. Jordan and Damson Idris served ultra sex-appeal. Photographed by Greg Swales, and styled by Leila Bani, Harvey came to life in her Playboy magazine layout.

We’re sure there’s probably a ton of men in the entertainment industry drooling over the 28-year-old who often garners much attention for her beauty. Meek Mill even once shared that he had Lori Harvey on his wish list for Christmas on his 2019 Drake collaboration “Going Bad.”

In one of the images, the Memphis, Tennessee naive posed topless in a powder pink feather tutu with matching satin gloves as she crossed her legs in front of a pool. Her hair featured blonde highlight with loose curl, and baby hair that was perfectly laid. She embodied glamour with a bronzy glow, and sun kissed lip.

She was also captured bending over in front of a rich green garden with live bunnies while wearing a blue and white plaid strapless mini dress, and baby blue thigh-high sheer tights.

In addition to the soft powder hues, the ‘SKN’ founder was a sensational hit in a chocolate brown sequins bodysuit that had a plunging neckline and statement shoulders. Lori’s brown feather over-the-knee boots were a fabulous contribution to her monochromatic ensemble.

Lori Harvey is undoubtedly one of the most highly sought-after influencers in pop culture so it’s no surprise to see her mark the return of Playboy magazine. We admire her ability to balance sexy with sophisticated, and ultimately thought her magazine feature was done tastefully.

What say you? Hot! or hmm…?

