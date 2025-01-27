Bomb Accessories: Rick Owens Debuted Statement ‘Kiss Boots’ for Fall 2025

Rick Owens is taking luxury footwear to the next level, and during his Fall 2025 show in Paris, the Los Angeles native debuted his new ‘Kiss Boots’ in collaboration with Parisian designer Victor Clavelly.

The boots which have quickly garnered the attention of the masses, are futuristic and thought-provoking which seems to be on brand for the American designer who challenges the status quo.

As models strutted down the runway at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Thursday, it was evident to see the surplus of innovative shoe styles that came in different shapes and silhouettes.

These particular white feather-like boots were made from a heavyweight Groppone cow leather, and laser cut and woven together to create a chain linked effect. Victor Clavelly who is known for his exceptional 3-D designs, strategically placed the leather of the shoe to resemble feathers.

When these boots hit social media, fashion enthusiasts couldn’t hold back their comments and we saw a lot of mixed reviews.

On Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @lockandkiy commented, “I know Lenny Kravitz will pull these off right,” while @tiffanyedent shared, “Nah… some things should remain conceptual cause where are you wearing these things to? Great for a futuristic movie maybe.”

Whether you love or hate these boots, one thing you can’t deny is how original and modern they are. In fact, we applaud Rick Owens and Victor Clavelly for shaking things up a bit!

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @thefashionaddicts