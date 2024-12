Beyonce took over the halftime show on Christmas Day with daughter Blue Ivy, entertaining the crowd with songs and dances from her Cowboy Carter Album!

For the occasion, Beyonce wore custom Roberto Cavalli Coure and an ASN Cowboy Hat, styled by Shiona Turini.

Blue Ivy danced with her mom in custom Frolov Heart and a Stetson Hat.

Peep some of the highlights below:

Yeehaw!

What was your favorite moment of the night?