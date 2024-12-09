Fashion Bomb Men: Morris Chestnut Posed in a Maroon Gregoire By Paris Suit While Doing Press

If looking fine is a crime, then Morris Chestnut pleads guilty.

The actor who has over 3-decades in the entertainment industry made a special debut on CBS Morning on Monday to unveil the Golden Globes nominations in 10 respective categories.

Dressed in a rich maroon colored suit by a brand called Gregoire by Paris, the legendary star looked handsome and dapper as he stood confidently in his own skin. Perhaps chocolate never looked better, but we’ll save that conversation for another day.

The designer Paris Gregoire is known for his excellent craftsmanship and spectacular tailoring. According to Gregoire’s website, the three foundational pillars of his line are grace, class and distinction, and based off his exceptional designs, he hasn’t fallen short of the glory.

Stylist extraordinaire, J.Bolin is responsible for this look, and we love that he opted for a dark brown Oxford shoe to complete Morris monochromatic suit.

We have to admit that if anyone can pull off a suit, and leave the girls drooling, it’s undeniably Morris Chestnut.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm….?

Photo Credit: @markiswhoiam