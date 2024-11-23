What size silk scarf should men wear?

As winter approaches, it’s time to start thinking about how to keep warm – while keeping stylish! A silk scarf is the perfect solution. Thanks to silk’s thermodynamic properties, as well as guaranteeing an elegant, sophisticated appearance, a silk scarf is the ideal way to wrap up. The question is, with so many ways to style the silk scarf, men (and women!) can end up feeling bewildered. Plus, what size works best? Read on, to find out more!

Embracing the neck scarf for men – with style

When it comes to silk scarves, women seem to, historically, to have had all the options. From a silk wrap, to a pashmina or headscarf, women’s clothing trends have always embraced scarves.

Men, too, should embrace the versatility and elegance that the addition of a neck scarf brings. From formal events to an everyday outing, no outfit should be without a scarf during the colder months! The neck scarf for men comes in various shapes and sizes. Which one to choose depends on the rest of your outfit, where you’re headed and, of course, your personal preference.

The small, square silk scarf

Usually measuring 27 inch by 27 inch, the classic square silk scarf men often use to add flair to their outfit can easily be styled. The simplest way to incorporate it into your outfit is simply by folding it diagonally and then tying it loosely around the neck. This versatile little square can be paired with a blazer, worn around a crew neck sweater or tucked into an open-necked shirt, making it game-changer for your wardrobe.

This size of scarf is a popular choice, especially during the shoulder months of the year, when it’s not quite winter but summer seems long gone, thanks to its ability to add a layer of warmth without creating a bulky appearance. Thanks to the eclectic range of colors, patterns and fabrics available (such as this range of Italian silk scarves: https://elizabetta.net/collections/mens-scarves-100-percent-made-in-italy), a smaller scarf can also add depth and interest to an otherwise ordinary outfit. Here, you’ll also find a selection of wool-backed scarves, which are perfect for adding even more warmth without appearing bulky.

The larger silk scarf

When the temperatures really drop, it’s time to dig out something a little bigger. The larger scarf, measuring around 20 inch x 75 inch, still presents the opportunity to look stylish, but offers extra warmth.

Usually rectangular, it’s best to drape this scarf around your neck, letting the ends hang evenly in front. This creates a relaxed yet sophisticated look that pairs perfectly with a blazer or a more tailored overcoat. To wear with a formal suit, tuck the ends inside the suit jacket (if you opt for silk, you’ll still avoid the cumbersome bulkiness of a chunky woollen scarf, for instance).

Super small, yet perfectly formed

What about those winter events where you want the luxurious aspects of silk and the opportunity to showcase a touch individuality, but you’d rather not wear a sizable scarf around your neck? Then the small (around 16.5 inch x 16.5 inch) pocket square is your answer.

At a formal winter event such as a wedding, business dinner or a festive winter gala, you’re likely to be indoors. Consequently, a silk scarf is probably not needed to provide warmth – but it’s never more vital for style! Here, the pocket square reigns supreme. Rather than a neck scarf for men, the unobtrusive addition of the little silk square is a way to embellish an outfit by adding a touch of style and formality, without adding any cumbersome layers or unwanted bulk.

Depending on the look you want to achieve, opt for a simple fold, one with a point or something more intricate like the puff pocket square.

To get the most out of a silk scarf, men should prioritize choosing the right size, depending on the occasion, the outfit and desire level of formality. The good news is, once you’ve made your selection, you’ll discover the versatility and transformative effect of this miniature style statement!