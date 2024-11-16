Catch Fashion Bomb Daily LIVE from the 2024 Ebony Power 100 Gala !

The Fashion Bomb Daily team will be reporting live from Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 Gala on Sunday, November 17th!

The annual event recognizes black excellence, and we’ll be on the carpet interviewing award recipients about what it means to be on the list, and how they tap into their power.

On the 2024 Power List: Usher for Global Visionary, Davine Joy Randolph for People’s Choice, and Uncle Nearest’s Fawn Weaver as Entrepreneur of the Year:

Keep it locked to @FashionBombDaily for all the looks straight from the red carpet!

Who are you excited to see?