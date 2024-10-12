You Ask, We Answer! Gwen Stefani Wore a Pink and Black Tweed Emilio Pucci Set to the Jennifer Hudson Show

“You ask, we answer!” @portiachivs says “Hi Fashion Bomb, Can you please find the deets on this outfit? ❤️🤗

We sure can! ‘No Doubt’ pop singer Gwen Stefani is always reinventing herself, and earlier this month she stopped by the Jennifer Hudson show to talk about the latest season of NBC’s The Voice.

Stefani, who is a coach on the hit series that’s on their 26th season, was all smiles while discussing what it’s like to be on set working alongside such talented individuals.

“We get on that set and it’s just everyone there wants to be there and the contestants have these big dreams and they’re so talented,” said Stefani. “To watch them grow right before your eyes and have a little tiny part of that by trying to help them; it’s just a fun show. I love it so much.”

For her special appearance, Gwen served modern realness in a pink and black Pucci jacket and skirt set from the brands Fall 2024 Ready-To-Wear collection.

She layered her structured jacket over a black crop top that was finished with a pink frayed hem. Sticking to her punk rock roots, Stefani accessorized with black fishnet stockings that added a nice contrast to her Pucci ensemble.

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has also proven that she can do it all with her amazing vocals and syndicated daytime talk show based in Los Angeles. She opted for a long sleeve black studded body con dress that looked complimentary next Stefani’s outfit.

After all these years, Stefani still has a wonderful aura and presence about herself. In addition to her amazing sense of style, her confidence keeps her in the spotlight.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Warnerbros