Victoria Monet Wore a Floral Set by Kim Shui Studio During a Photoshoot with Her Daughter

Victoria Monet attended the Wicked Movie premiere with her mini Hazel Monet, and she looked so elegant and refined in a two-piece floral set by designer Kim Shui.

The ‘On My Mama” singer paired her $186 pink silk embroidered bralette with the matching $380 pencil skirt for a glorious ensemble. Made from 100% silk satin, her skirt featured a back slit and subtly hugged her at the hips.

She kept her accessories to a minimum with a link diamond necklace and bracelet, along with emerald satin pumps. Her ombre auburn hair was parted down the middle with loose waves, and her bronzer make-up created the perfect sun kissed look.

Matching her Grammy award-winning mother with a soft flamingo hue, Hazel Monet wore a $555 Elisabetta Franchi ruffle detail dress that had a gold tone logo plaque centered. The A-line silhouette was so flattering on Hazel’s small frame, and her rose pink Mary Jane shoes were adorable.



Victoria Monet and Hazel chose the perfect color choice for the Wicked Movie premiere, and from her hair and make-up down to her outfit choice, it’s quite evident that Victoria is in her prime.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams