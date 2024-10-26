Rihanna’s Giorgio Baldi Acne Studios Gray Knit Maxi Zip Cardigan, a Red Bottega Veneta Clutch, and YSL Shades

Rihanna stepped out at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in a $1,550 Acne Gray knit maxi cardigan zip dress, $450 YSL shades, and a burgundy Bottega Veneta clutch:

Her dress debuted on Acne’s runway:

Her oversized cat-eye frame in acetate have a sleek design.

Bottega Veneta’s ‘Lauren’ clutch is modeled on the house’s archival style from the ’80s. Made from strips of leather using its signature intrecciato technique, it has an oversized, slouchy shape with a structured top to hold easily in your hand.

