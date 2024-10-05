Kelly Rowland Wore a Black Gaurav Gupta Dress to the HollyRod Humanitarian Awards

Kelly Rowland has a beauty that not only radiates outwardly but also internally. During the HollyRod Humanitarian Awards she shone brightly in a black Gaurav Gupta gown that left us in awe.

The nonprofit organization was created by Holly Robinson Peete and retired NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and serves individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and children with autism.

For this year’s 26th annual gala, Kelly Rowland presented Viola Davis with the Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award for all her philanthropic endeavors over the years.

“Viola Davis perfectly exemplifies the spirit of this award, named after Jacqueline Avant who was a true champion of generosity, love, and philanthropy,” said Rowland who attended alongside her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Weatherspoon, who has been married to Rowland since 2014 and shares two children with the ‘Motivation’ singer, was smitten by how stunning Kelly looked.

The Gaurav Gupta dress was elegant and regal against Rowland’s rich chocolate complexion. Characterized with centered cutouts and unique gold pendants, Kelly gave us goddess vibes.

When it came down to her glam, she kept her long stands pulled back in ponytail, showcasing her gold dangling earrings. Her make-up was perfectly contoured, with bronzer, and a subtle smokey eye. Her nude lip was the perfect shade to keep her dress in the spotlight.

We thought Kelly looked absolutely flawless in this black Gaurav Gupta ensemble, and we always love to see her glistening from head to toe.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams