Rihanna Stepped Out to Dinner in LA in a Black Awake New York Track Suit, with a Black Bottega Veneta Faux Fur Shawl and Brown Puma Sneakers

Rihanna showcased the perfect mix of glam and streetwear while dinning at her favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Sunday evening.

The ‘Diamonds’ singer wore black on black including an Awake NY tracksuit jacket that she paired with black leggings and brown and white Puma sneakers.

Extravagant in length and rich in texture, RiRi’s Bottega Veneta Faux Fur Shawl was the star of her outfit. In addition to her shawl’s chic appeal, perhaps it could also serve as a fabulous throw.

Rihanna’s oversized square-frame shades added a mysterious vibe against her jet black hair. She kept her make-up to a minimum, serving a bare face with a subtle lipgloss.

We thought Rihanna looked super comfy, and we’re looking forward to seeing how she’ll turn it up this Fall season.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images