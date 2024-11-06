Rihanna Grabbed Dinner in Los Angeles in a Black and White Alexander Wang NY Fur Jacket and Belt with a Yellow Fendi Pony Hair Handbag

On Sunday evening Rihanna was captured leaving her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with a friend and she looked casually chic.

Sporting a black and white Alexander Wang cow print faux fur coat, she paired it down with light blue denim jeans that folded at the ankle to showcase her black Tom Ford padlock heels.

Her yellow Fendi baguette pony-style calfskin handbag from the brand’s 2000 collection was designed by Karl Lagerfeld and featured a front logo flap closure in yellow pony hair.

Keeping her glam minimalistic with a soft chocolate lipstick, she opted for black aviator shades and diamond hoop earrings to complement her wet and wavy hairdo.

Rihanna looked effortlessly stylish, and it’s always great to see what she’s going to step out in when chowing down at her favorite Italian eatery.

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images