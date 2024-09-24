Cardi B Was Spotted in a Red Custom Oriental Printed Matthew Reisman Dress in New York After Just Giving Birth

Rapper Cardi B’s snatch back game is too real. After just giving birth to her third child on September 7th, the Grammy award winning artist is back on the scene, looking better than ever before.

If you’re a fan of Cardi’s, then you know that following the delivery of her baby girl, she was quickly back in the gym, working on her physique,

Some people say “no pain, no gain,” and based off of how incredible Cardi B looked while stepping out in New York City this week, she’s definitely been putting in that work.

Rocking a red custom Matthew Reisman oriental printed dress, Cardi’s dress had a corset bodice that showed her cleavage. Her front high slits of her dress showed off her metallic gold sandals and her red mini Hermes bag was the perfect accessory.

Her glam was also on theme, with her hair styled straight with two buns that had chopsticks. Her smokey eyeshadow, lined lip and skinny eyebrows reminded us that 2024 is indeed “The Year of the Dragon.”

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @dayhunch